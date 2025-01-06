East Sacramento Little League
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Tee Ball
Introduction to baseball for young children.
Single A
Baseball program for children ages 4-14.
AA
Baseball program for children ages 4-14.
AAA
Baseball program for children ages 4-14.
About
East Sacramento Little League
Founded in
2022
EIN
942787357
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 19596 SACRAMENTO, California 95819-0596 United States
Website
www.eastsaclittleleague.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
East Sacramento Little League (ESLL), founded in 1951, offers baseball and softball programs for children ages 4-14. ESLL is one of over 7,000 Little Leagues worldwide.
Mission
ESLL promotes citizenship, discipline, teamwork, and physical well-being through baseball and softball.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
City
State
