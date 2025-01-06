Eastridge Covenant Church Clackamas Or
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Building community centered in biblically reasoned faith, compelled by Christ's love. They aim to fulfill the Great Commission.
1975
931114068
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
14100 SE SUNNYSIDE RD CLACKAMAS, Oregon 97015-7397 United States
eastridgechurch.org
Eastridge Church in Clackamas, OR, helps all people meet, know, and follow Jesus. Founded in 1975, they build community centered in biblically reasoned faith and are compelled by Christ's love to fulfill the Great Commission.
Centered in biblically reasoned faith, Eastridge Covenant Church is compelled by Christ's love to build community and fulfill the Great Commission.
