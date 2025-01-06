Eastside College Preparatory School
Eastside College Preparatory School
Eastside College Preparatory School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
College Readiness Program
A three-year program guiding students through the college application process.
Residential Program
Provides students with structure and academic support, staffed with residential faculty serving as tutors and mentors.
Summer Session
On-campus courses in arts, humanities, and sciences for students to expand on interests.
About
Eastside College Preparatory School
Founded in
1999
EIN
943187806
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Schools & Academic Institutions Universities And Colleges
Address
1041 MYRTLE ST E PALO ALTO, California 94303-2013 United States
Website
www.eastside.org
Phone
(650)-688-0850
Email address
-
About
Eastside College Preparatory School, founded in 1996, in East Palo Alto, CA, opens doors for first-generation, low-income students. Over 99% of graduates are admitted to 4-year colleges. The school is tuition-free, relying on donations to support its students.
Mission
Eastside College Preparatory School Inc supports students in East Palo Alto, California, providing pathways to higher education and brighter futures. Learn more at www.eastside.org.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
