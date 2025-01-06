Educational Employees Credit Union
Donate to
Educational Employees Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Educational Employees Credit Union
Shop to support
Educational Employees Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Educational Employees Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Outreach Programs
EECU sponsors awards programs in five counties, recognizing outstanding teachers, administrators, and school employees.
Wise Up Financial Literacy Program
A program for high school seniors, preparing them to make sound financial decisions.
Customized Workshops
EECU offers various workshops for students and adults of all ages on different financial topics.
About
Educational Employees Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941031345
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support Services
Address
2222 W SHAW AVE FRESNO, California 93711-3419 United States
Website
www.myeecu.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
EECU, est. 1934 as Fresno Teachers Credit Union, is a not-for-profit credit union owned by its members. It aims to provide low-cost financial services and achieve unrivaled member satisfaction by understanding members’ needs and providing quality products. EECU focuses on community support and financial empowerment.
Mission
EECU understands members' needs, providing quality financial products and services.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: