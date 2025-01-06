El Cajon Valley Lions Club
El Cajon Valley Lions Club
El Cajon Valley Lions Club
El Cajon Valley Lions Club
El Cajon Valley Lions Club's
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Vision Assistance
Provides eye exams and glasses to underprivileged children in East County and assists the vision impaired.
Youth Summer Camp
Sends underprivileged and at-risk youth to summer camp.
Christmas Baskets
Distributes Christmas baskets to families in need.
El Cajon Valley Lions Club
2017
EIN 956133231
501(c)(4)
Community Development
Address PO BOX 1087 EL CAJON, California 92022-1087 United States
Website ecvlionsclub.com
The El Cajon Valley Lions Club, serving El Cajon since 1947, focuses on community service and support.
Mission
Partnering with the El Cajon Community since 1947, the El Cajon Valley Lions Club focuses on providing eye exams and glasses.
