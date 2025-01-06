El Capitan Stadium Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Support Programs
Provides grants, donations, scholarships, services, and facility donations to directly benefit youth (aged 18 and under) who live or attend school in Lakeside, CA.
About
El Capitan Stadium Association
Founded in
2015
EIN
952562875
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 602 LAKESIDE, California 92040-0602 United States
Website
www.lakesiderodeo.com
Phone
(619)-561-4331
Email address
-
About
Mission
El Capitan Stadium Association, also known as Lakeside Rodeo, is dedicated to benefiting the youth of Lakeside, CA, through donations to arts, youth sports, education, and community groups. Thanks to sponsors and volunteers, they donate over $100,000 annually.
