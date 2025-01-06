El Monte Community Credit Union
Donate to
El Monte Community Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
El Monte Community Credit Union
Shop to support
El Monte Community Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
El Monte Community Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Savings Accounts
Provides savings accounts for members to securely store and grow their funds.
Checking Accounts
Offers checking accounts for convenient management of daily transactions and finances.
Visa Credit Cards
Provides Visa credit cards with potentially low rates and perks for members' financial needs.
Loans
Offers various loan options, including auto, personal, and payday advance loans, to help members achieve their financial goals.
About
El Monte Community Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
956064840
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
11718 RAMONA BLVD EL MONTE, California 91732-2310 United States
Website
www.elmonteccu.org
Phone
(626)-444-0501
Email address
-
About
El Monte Community Credit Union, est. 1956, serves those who live, work, or worship in El Monte, South El Monte, Baldwin Park, Rosemead, & Irwindale. Originally chartered by city employees, it helps members achieve financial dreams through savings, loans, and other services.
Mission
El Monte Community Credit Union is committed to providing members with exceptional financial products and services, along with quality service.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: