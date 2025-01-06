powered by 
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation

 — 
Every child deserves an AIDS-free future.
Events of 

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission

Providing HIV-positive mothers access to ART and support to reduce mother-to-child HIV transmission.

Children Matter in the Fight Against HIV

Reaching children and their mothers with HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.

Adult HIV Care & Treatment

Ensuring adults have access to HIV services and support for long, healthy lives.

Maternal, Newborn and Child Health

Providing mothers and babies access to pre- and postnatal care, skilled birth attendants, and HIV services.

About

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation

Founded in

1989

EIN

954191698

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

1350 I ST NW STE 400 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20005-7201 United States

Website

pedaids.org

Phone

(202)-296-9165

Email address

https://pedaids.org/about/contact-us/

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation
About

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), founded in 1988, fights HIV and AIDS. Driven by a mother's determination, EGPAF supports research, global advocacy, and strengthens healthcare in affected regions. They aim for a world where no child or family is devastated by HIV.

Mission

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation seeks to end HIV/AIDS globally in children, youth, and families. An AIDS-free generation is within our reach.

