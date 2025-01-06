Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme

Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission
Providing HIV-positive mothers access to ART and support to reduce mother-to-child HIV transmission.
Children Matter in the Fight Against HIV
Reaching children and their mothers with HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.
Adult HIV Care & Treatment
Ensuring adults have access to HIV services and support for long, healthy lives.
Maternal, Newborn and Child Health
Providing mothers and babies access to pre- and postnatal care, skilled birth attendants, and HIV services.
Founded in
1989
EIN
954191698
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1350 I ST NW STE 400 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20005-7201 United States
Website
pedaids.org
Phone
(202)-296-9165
Email address
https://pedaids.org/about/contact-us/
The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), founded in 1988, fights HIV and AIDS. Driven by a mother's determination, EGPAF supports research, global advocacy, and strengthens healthcare in affected regions. They aim for a world where no child or family is devastated by HIV.
Mission
The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation seeks to end HIV/AIDS globally in children, youth, and families. An AIDS-free generation is within our reach.


