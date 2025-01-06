About

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), founded in 1988, fights HIV and AIDS. Driven by a mother's determination, EGPAF supports research, global advocacy, and strengthens healthcare in affected regions. They aim for a world where no child or family is devastated by HIV.

Mission

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation seeks to end HIV/AIDS globally in children, youth, and families. An AIDS-free generation is within our reach.