The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Cadet Program
Develops young people into responsible citizens and aerospace leaders through leadership skills, aerospace science knowledge, and character development.
2023
EIN
923425189
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
229 WILDERNESS COVE LN GEORGETOWN, Kentucky 40324-8427 United States
ky225.cap.gov
The ELKHORN SQUADRON 225 BOOSTER CLUB CO supports the Elkhorn Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Georgetown, KY. The Civil Air Patrol's mission is "Volunteers serving America's communities, saving lives, and shaping futures." The squadron focuses on aerospace education, cadet programs, and emergency services, developing youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.
Mission
Elkhorn Squadron 225 Booster Club CO uplifts young people in Georgetown, Kentucky, by backing Squadron 225’s programs and fostering community engagement.
What $2,100 could fund instead: