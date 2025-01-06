About

The ELKHORN SQUADRON 225 BOOSTER CLUB CO supports the Elkhorn Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Georgetown, KY. The Civil Air Patrol's mission is "Volunteers serving America's communities, saving lives, and shaping futures." The squadron focuses on aerospace education, cadet programs, and emergency services, developing youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.

Mission

Elkhorn Squadron 225 Booster Club CO uplifts young people in Georgetown, Kentucky, by backing Squadron 225’s programs and fostering community engagement.