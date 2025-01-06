About

Elks Recreation Inc, established in 1972, fosters sports and recreation in Santa Maria. They host the annual Elks Rodeo, a major event since 1944, raising funds for youth recreation. The rodeo features world-class competition and an annual queen contest, contributing significantly to the community's recreational opportunities.

Mission

Elks Recreation, Inc. is a local non-profit that promotes and creates events for the community, while also raising funds to give back to other non-profits.