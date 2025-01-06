Elks Recreation
Events of
Elks Recreation
Elks Recreation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Santa Maria Elks Rodeo
A multi-day rodeo event with PRCA events, including bull riding, tie-down roping, and steer wrestling. Offers community engagement and entertainment.
Elks Rodeo Parade
An annual parade associated with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, fostering community spirit and celebration.
About
Elks Recreation
Founded in
1972
EIN
952485566
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2325 SKYWAY DR STE H SANTA MARIA, California 93455-1137 United States
Website
www.elksrec.com
Phone
(805)-925-4125
Email address
About
Elks Recreation Inc, established in 1972, fosters sports and recreation in Santa Maria. They host the annual Elks Rodeo, a major event since 1944, raising funds for youth recreation. The rodeo features world-class competition and an annual queen contest, contributing significantly to the community's recreational opportunities.
Mission
Elks Recreation, Inc. is a local non-profit that promotes and creates events for the community, while also raising funds to give back to other non-profits.
