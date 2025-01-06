Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics
Undergraduate program focusing on the science and technology behind aviation.
Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration
Undergraduate program focusing on the business and management aspects of the aviation industry.
Graduate Degree Programs
A range of graduate-level programs for advanced studies in aviation and aerospace.
Online Degree Programs
Flexible online programs for undergraduate and graduate studies in aviation-related fields.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
2013
980681431
501(c)(3)
Education
1 AEROSPACE BLVD DAYTONA BEACH, Florida 32114-3910 United States
erau.edu
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia, founded in 2013, extends the reach of Embry-Riddle's world-class aviation and aerospace education to Asia. Located in Singapore, it offers flexible undergraduate and graduate programs, preparing students for leadership roles in the industry. The mission is to deliver higher education and research in aviation and aerospace to key countries in the Asia Pacific region.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia Ltd offers specialized aeronautical education in Daytona Beach, empowering students to excel in the field of aerospace.
City
State
