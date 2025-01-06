About

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia, founded in 2013, extends the reach of Embry-Riddle's world-class aviation and aerospace education to Asia. Located in Singapore, it offers flexible undergraduate and graduate programs, preparing students for leadership roles in the industry. The mission is to deliver higher education and research in aviation and aerospace to key countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Mission

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia Ltd offers specialized aeronautical education in Daytona Beach, empowering students to excel in the field of aerospace.