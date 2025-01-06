powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia

 — 
Advance aeronautical education in Daytona Beach.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia

100% of your purchase supports 
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics

Undergraduate program focusing on the science and technology behind aviation.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration

Undergraduate program focusing on the business and management aspects of the aviation industry.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Graduate Degree Programs

A range of graduate-level programs for advanced studies in aviation and aerospace.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Online Degree Programs

Flexible online programs for undergraduate and graduate studies in aviation-related fields.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia

Founded in

2013

EIN

980681431

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

1 AEROSPACE BLVD DAYTONA BEACH, Florida 32114-3910 United States

Website

erau.edu

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia, founded in 2013, extends the reach of Embry-Riddle's world-class aviation and aerospace education to Asia. Located in Singapore, it offers flexible undergraduate and graduate programs, preparing students for leadership roles in the industry. The mission is to deliver higher education and research in aviation and aerospace to key countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Mission

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia Ltd offers specialized aeronautical education in Daytona Beach, empowering students to excel in the field of aerospace.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Florida, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Asia

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!