Emek Hebrew Day School
Emek Hebrew Day School
Emek Hebrew Day School
Emek Hebrew Day School
Emek Hebrew Day School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Comprehensive Jewish Education
Offers a challenging academic program with a strong traditional Jewish education, including Torah and secular studies.
About
Emek Hebrew Day School
Founded in
1963
EIN
956006492
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
15365 MAGNOLIA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, California 91403-1153 United States
Website
www.emek.org
Phone
(818)-783-3663
Email address
About
Emek Hebrew Academy Teichman Family Torah Center, founded in 1959, offers an academically challenging Orthodox education for Jewish children. The school provides a comprehensive curriculum in both Torah and general studies, stressing traditional Jewish values.
Mission
Emek Hebrew Day School nurtures students in Sherman Oaks with a supportive educational environment, helping them grow academically and personally. Learn more at www.emek.org.

