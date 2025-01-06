Emergency Food Network Of Tacoma And Pierce County
Emergency Food Network Of Tacoma And Pierce County
Emergency Food Network Of Tacoma And Pierce County
Emergency Food Network Of Tacoma And Pierce County
Emergency Food Network Of Tacoma And Pierce County
Programs & Services
Home Delivery Program
Delivers food to Pierce County residents who face barriers accessing local food pantries.
Co-op Food Purchasing Program
Purchases bulk food like rice, pasta, canned goods, and proteins to supply food banks.
Emergency Food Network Of Tacoma And Pierce County
1995
943131776
501(c)(3)
Basic Needs > Food Insecurity Nonprofits
3318 92ND S ST LAKEWOOD, Washington 98499-0000 United States
www.efoodnet.org
(253)-584-1040
Emergency Food Network, founded in 1995, aims to provide Pierce County with a consistent and nutritious food supply, ensuring no one goes hungry. They offer various programs, including food delivery and co-op food purchasing, to combat food insecurity in the community.
Emergency Food Network provides a reliable food supply so that no person in Pierce County goes hungry, offering a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply.
What $2,100 could fund instead: