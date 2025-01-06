Emily Marr Ministries
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Equipping Pastors and Ministries in Poland
Equipping, refreshing, and encouraging indigenous pastors and ministries in Poland. Assisting in church planting to reach those who are not yet born again.
About
Emily Marr Ministries
Founded in
2023
EIN
923367667
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
11432 BAGGOT AVE ENGLEWOOD, Florida 34224-0000 United States
Website
emilymarr.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Emily Marr Ministries equips, refreshes, and encourages indigenous Pastors and ministries in Poland, while assisting in the establishment of church planting.
Mission
Emily Marr Ministries strengthens the Body of Christ in Poland by equipping, refreshing, and encouraging indigenous pastors and ministries, while assisting in the establishment of church planting.
