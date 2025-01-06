Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles

About

Emmanuel Baptist Rescue Mission, est. 1953, serves the Skid Row community in Los Angeles, providing food, shelter, clothing, and spiritual guidance. The mission offers programs such as Clothing the Poor Ministry, Discipling the Converts Ministry, and Sheltering the Homeless Ministry, addressing the urgent needs of the homeless.

Mission

They meet the urgent spiritual and physical needs of thousands of men and women in downtown Los Angeles 24/7, 365 days a year.