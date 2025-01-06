powered by 
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles

 — 
Meet spiritual and physical needs.
Events of 

Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles

100% of your purchase supports 
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Meals and Lodging

Provides meals and lodging to individuals in Skid Row, Los Angeles.

Clothing Exchange

Offers a free clothing exchange, providing clean clothes in exchange for dirty ones.

Discipleship Program

Offers new converts the opportunity to study the Bible and serve in fellowship for up to 1 year onsite.

About

Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles

Founded in

2005

EIN

953972285

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based

Address

530 E 5TH ST LOS ANGELES, California 90013-2108 United States

Website

www.ebrmla.org

Phone

(213)-626-4681

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles
About

Emmanuel Baptist Rescue Mission, est. 1953, serves the Skid Row community in Los Angeles, providing food, shelter, clothing, and spiritual guidance. The mission offers programs such as Clothing the Poor Ministry, Discipling the Converts Ministry, and Sheltering the Homeless Ministry, addressing the urgent needs of the homeless.

Mission

They meet the urgent spiritual and physical needs of thousands of men and women in downtown Los Angeles 24/7, 365 days a year.

