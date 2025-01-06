Emmanuel Baptist Mission Of Los Angeles
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Meals and Lodging
Provides meals and lodging to individuals in Skid Row, Los Angeles.
Clothing Exchange
Offers a free clothing exchange, providing clean clothes in exchange for dirty ones.
Discipleship Program
Offers new converts the opportunity to study the Bible and serve in fellowship for up to 1 year onsite.
Founded in
2005
EIN
953972285
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
530 E 5TH ST LOS ANGELES, California 90013-2108 United States
Website
www.ebrmla.org
Phone
(213)-626-4681
Email address
About
Emmanuel Baptist Rescue Mission, est. 1953, serves the Skid Row community in Los Angeles, providing food, shelter, clothing, and spiritual guidance. The mission offers programs such as Clothing the Poor Ministry, Discipling the Converts Ministry, and Sheltering the Homeless Ministry, addressing the urgent needs of the homeless.
Mission
They meet the urgent spiritual and physical needs of thousands of men and women in downtown Los Angeles 24/7, 365 days a year.
What $2,100 could fund instead: