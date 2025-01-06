Emmanuel Christian School Of Fort Wayne
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Christ-Centered Education (PreK-12)
Provides Christ-centered education for PreK-12th grade, equipping students with academic excellence in a caring environment.
About
Emmanuel Christian School Of Fort Wayne
Founded in
2023
EIN
922476022
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
12222 US HIGHWAY 24 W FORT WAYNE, Indiana 46814-7472 United States
Website
ecsfw.org
Phone
(260)-672-0042
Email address
About
Emmanuel Christian School of Fort Wayne, founded in 2023, provides a Christ-centered education for students. Their mission equips students with truth for Christian living, cultivating clarity of faith, confidence to stand, and courage to act. They offer programs for PreK-12th grade, focusing on academic excellence in a caring environment.
Mission
Emmanuel Christian School of Fort Wayne nurtures students in Indiana, fostering academic growth and strong values in a caring Christian environment.
