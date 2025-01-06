Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Christian Education Ministry
Provides religious education and spiritual development opportunities.
Men's Ministry
Offers support, fellowship, and resources for men in the church.
Women's Ministry
Provides a supportive environment and resources for women's spiritual growth.
Marriage & Family Ministry
Strengthens marriages and families through counseling, support, and events.
Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church
1985
942784005
501(c)(3)
Churches
900 6TH ST VALLEJO, California 94590-7758 United States
emmanueltemplevallejo.com
(707)-642-2391
Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church in Vallejo, CA, aims to transform lives through Jesus. They focus on prayer, evangelism and turning members into ministers.
Mission
Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church Inc offers spiritual guidance and support to individuals and families in Vallejo, fostering unity and hope within the community.
