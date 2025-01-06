Emmett Public School Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Teacher Grants and School Support
Provides funding for innovative projects and educational initiatives, enhancing student learning within the Emmett School District.
Founded in
1994
EIN
943208093
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
2898 N CHRISTIAN WAY MERIDIAN, Idaho 83646-5873 United States
Website
www.emmettschools.org
Phone
(208)-365-6301
Email address
-
About
The Emmett Public School Foundation, established in 1994, is a non-profit dedicated to supporting the education of Gem County students. They provide financial support to enhance educational programs and ensure quality learning experiences for all students in the Emmett community.
Mission
To raise, manage and spend dollars for education and to centralize community support for the education of all Gem County residents.
