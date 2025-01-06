Empower Yolo
Empower Yolo
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Shelter
Provides safe, temporary housing for individuals and families affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.
Legal Assistance & Advocacy
Offers restraining order assistance, court accompaniment, and advocacy for survivors.
Counseling Services
Provides free, confidential counseling to adults and children impacted by violence, abuse, and trafficking.
Housing Assistance
Offers rapid rehousing, eviction prevention, and general housing support for individuals and families.
Founded in
1977
EIN
943027535
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Support Services
Address
175 WALNUT ST WOODLAND, California 95695-3154 United States
Website
empoweryolo.org
Phone
(530)-661-6336
Email address
About
Empower Yolo, founded in 1977, promotes safe, healthy, and resilient communities in Yolo County. They offer 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, training, and legal aid for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and child abuse. They also provide resource centers and community outreach to improve health, stability, and self-sufficiency.
Mission
Empower Yolo's mission is to promote safe, healthy, and resilient communities by offering twenty-four hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, confidential counseling, training, legal assistance, and other services.
City
State
