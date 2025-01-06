About

Empower Yolo, founded in 1977, promotes safe, healthy, and resilient communities in Yolo County. They offer 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, training, and legal aid for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and child abuse. They also provide resource centers and community outreach to improve health, stability, and self-sufficiency.

Mission

