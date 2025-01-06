Encore Artist Endowment
Encore Artist Endowment
Encore Artist Endowment
Encore Artist Endowment
Encore Artist Endowment
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Encore Artist Endowment Scholarship
A $10,000 scholarship awarded to a high school senior pursuing a career in dance through college or training. Applicants must attend the Grand Finals in 2025.
Encore Artist Endowment
Founded in
2024
EIN
990885086
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
203 W BUTLER ST LEXINGTON, South Carolina 29072-2603 United States
Website
encoredcs.com
Phone
(803)-785-1214
Email address
Mission
The Encore Artist Endowment's mission is to provide financial assistance to aspiring dancers who demonstrate exceptional talent, determination, and a deep passion for pursuing a career in the arts. The foundation supports individuals with the potential to thrive in dance.
