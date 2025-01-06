Encore Brass
Donate to
Encore Brass
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Encore Brass
Shop to support
Encore Brass
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Encore Brass
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
St. Paul Lutheran "Light in Winter" Concert Series
Annual concert series performed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Portland.
Heritage Dinner Entertainment
Provides entertainment at the St. Paul Lutheran Heritage Dinner.
Milwaukie Farmer's Market Entertainment
Performs at the Milwaukie Farmer's Market.
Liedertafel Harmonie Annual Picnic Entertainment
Provides entertainment at the Liedertafel Harmonie annual picnic.
About
Encore Brass
Founded in
1984
EIN
930846394
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
6021 SE 20TH AVE PORTLAND, Oregon 97202-5354 United States
Website
encorebrass.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Encore Brass, founded in 1978, is a Portland, OR-based community brass ensemble. They share their love of brass music through performances at events like the St. Paul Lutheran concert series and Milwaukie Farmer's Market. They rehearse weekly and welcome new players.
Mission
Our mission is sharing the love of music, particularly brass ensemble music with our community.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: