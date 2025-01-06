Energy Trust Of Oregon
Programs & Services
Residential Energy Efficiency Programs
Offers incentives and resources for Oregon residents to save energy in their homes, covering areas like heating, cooling, insulation, and appliances.
Commercial Energy Efficiency Programs
Helps businesses of all sizes reduce energy consumption and costs through energy-efficient equipment upgrades and building improvements.
Working Together Grants
Provides funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for outreach, education, and capacity building to promote energy efficiency within diverse communities.
Solar for Public Entities
Offers incentives for solar development and battery storage to help public entities in Oregon adopt renewable energy solutions.
Founded in
2002
EIN
931313663
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
421 SW OAK ST STE 300 PORTLAND, Oregon 97204-1810 United States
Website
www.energytrust.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Energy Trust of Oregon, founded in 2002, helps Oregon and Southwest Washington utility customers save energy and move to renewable resources. As an independent nonprofit, they provide services and cash incentives, promoting affordable clean energy. Their efforts enrich lives, strengthen communities, and grow the economy.
Mission
Energy Trust of Oregon's mission is to bring affordable clean energy—and all the benefits that come with it—to everyone. They are an independent nonprofit.
What $2,100 could fund instead: