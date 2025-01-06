Energy Trust Of Oregon

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Residential Energy Efficiency Programs

Offers incentives and resources for Oregon residents to save energy in their homes, covering areas like heating, cooling, insulation, and appliances.

Commercial Energy Efficiency Programs

Helps businesses of all sizes reduce energy consumption and costs through energy-efficient equipment upgrades and building improvements.

Working Together Grants

Provides funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for outreach, education, and capacity building to promote energy efficiency within diverse communities.

Solar for Public Entities

Offers incentives for solar development and battery storage to help public entities in Oregon adopt renewable energy solutions.

