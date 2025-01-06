Engineering Alumni Association Of The University Of Hawaii
Donate to
Engineering Alumni Association Of The University Of Hawaii
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Engineering Alumni Association Of The University Of Hawaii
Shop to support
Engineering Alumni Association Of The University Of Hawaii
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Engineering Alumni Association Of The University Of Hawaii
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Alumni Fellowship
Promotes connection among College of Engineering alumni through professional, social, and other activities.
About
Engineering Alumni Association Of The University Of Hawaii
Founded in
1984
EIN
990224283
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations > Alumni Groups
Address
2540 DOLE STREET HOLMES HALL 240 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96822-2303 United States
Website
www.eng.hawaii.edu
Phone
(254)-024-096822
Email address
About
The Engineering Alumni Association of the University of Hawai'i (EAAUH), established in 1983, is a large and active chapter of the Alumni Association, promoting fellowship among the College's alumni through professional, social, and other functions.
Mission
The organization assists the College of Engineering in attaining its objectives by sponsoring, funding, and assisting the College's educational, research, and development programs.
Looking for other organizations in
Hawaii, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: