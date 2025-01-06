Entertainment Industry Foundation
Donate to
Entertainment Industry Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Entertainment Industry Foundation
Shop to support
Entertainment Industry Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Entertainment Industry Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
EIF Careers Program
Increases access to entertainment careers for historically excluded communities through training, resources, and industry relationships.
Delivering Jobs
An inclusion campaign creating employment and leadership opportunities for individuals with autism and other intellectual/developmental differences.
The Theatre Leadership Project
Transforms American theatre by investing in mentorships, training, job placement, and long-term support for Black creatives in key leadership positions.
About
Entertainment Industry Foundation
Founded in
1942
EIN
951644609
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
10880 WILSHIRE BLVD STE 1400 LOS ANGELES, California 90024-4119 United States
Website
www.eifoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), est. 1942 by Hollywood luminaries, unites the entertainment community to create positive social change. EIF raises awareness and funds for critical health, education, & social issues. Their flagship program, Stand Up To Cancer, funds innovative cancer research.
Mission
The Entertainment Industry Foundation is dedicated to creating positive social change through collaboration and awareness. Since 1942, EIF has occupied a unique place in philanthropy.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: