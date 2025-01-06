Entertainment Industry Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

EIF Careers Program

Increases access to entertainment careers for historically excluded communities through training, resources, and industry relationships.

Delivering Jobs

An inclusion campaign creating employment and leadership opportunities for individuals with autism and other intellectual/developmental differences.

The Theatre Leadership Project

Transforms American theatre by investing in mentorships, training, job placement, and long-term support for Black creatives in key leadership positions.

