Environmental Federation Of California

The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Environmental Advocacy
Protecting California's natural world through advocacy for solar energy, offshore wind, pollution reduction, and wildlife preservation.
Founded in
1982
EIN
942840364
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1717 K ST NW STE 900 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20006-5349 United States
Website
earthshareca.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
EarthShare California, est. 1982, partners with 200+ employers to increase employee involvement in communities and raise funds for environmental orgs. Through workplace campaigns, they build community, excite employees, and protect the environment.
Mission
EarthShare California protects, supports, and improves California’s natural heritage of clean air, safe water, diverse wildlife, and healthy communities by raising funds for leading environmental organizations.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: