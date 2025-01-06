Environmental Studies Institute
Donate to
Environmental Studies Institute
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Environmental Studies Institute
Shop to support
Environmental Studies Institute
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Environmental Studies Institute
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Environmental Studies Program
An interdisciplinary program focused on understanding the relationship between society and the environment, emphasizing hands-on projects and community engagement for a sustainable future.
Environmental Education Concentration
Focuses on communication, education, and advocacy for environmental issues, engaging diverse audiences in conservation efforts.
About
Environmental Studies Institute
Founded in
1981
EIN
942760658
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
4100 FAIRWAY DR SOQUEL, California 95073-3003 United States
Website
www.environmentalstudiesinstitute.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Environmental Studies Institute (ESI), founded in 1981 and directed by Prof. W. Jackson Davis, is a non-profit dedicated to scientific research and public education on public policy matters. ESI conducts research and development on regional, national, and international issues.
Mission
Dedicated to advancing the conservation of coastal and marine birds and healthy ecosystems through sound science, restoration, partnership, and community engagement.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: