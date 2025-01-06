Envisions Project Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Envisions Project Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Scholarship
Provides financial assistance to first-generation, low-income San Miguel High School seniors pursuing college education outside Arizona.
Mentorship Program
Offers a 12-month support network with professionals who provide guidance to students navigating their first year of college.
About
Envisions Project Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
934696445
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support - Educational Foundations
Address
700 CENTRAL EXPY S STE 100 ALLEN, Texas 75013-8100 United States
Website
envisionsproject.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Envisions Project Foundation, established in 2024, provides college scholarships to first-generation, low-income students at San Miguel High School, particularly those pursuing education outside of Arizona. The foundation aims to equip these students to reach their full potential in higher education.
Mission
Our foundation envisions a future where every student realizes their potential, driven by the conviction that personal development is the key to unlocking limitless possibilities.
