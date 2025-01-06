powered by 
Support 

Equal Access International

 — 
Drive sustainable and transformative change
 $
0
Events of 

Equal Access International

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Equal Access International
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Equal Access International
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Equal Access International
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Equal Access International

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Equal Access International

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Peacebuilding

Promotes peaceful conflict resolution and social cohesion in communities.

Countering Violent Extremism

Works to prevent and mitigate violent extremism through community-based initiatives.

Gender and Social Inclusion

Empowers women and marginalized groups by promoting gender equality and social inclusion.

Governance and Civic Engagement

Strengthens governance structures and promotes active civic participation.

About

Equal Access International

Founded in

2001

EIN

943402601

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Advocacy & Rights

Address

1001 CONNECTICUT AVE NW STE 205 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20036-5531 United States

Website

www.equalaccess.org

Phone

(202)-975-1318

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Equal Access International
About

EQUAL ACCESS INTERNATIONAL, est. 2001, fosters human development and authentic empowerment using universal human rights principles. EAI works in Africa and Asia, empowering women, preventing violence, and educating youth. Through participatory media, tech, and outreach, EAI drives sustainable change in challenging regions.

Mission

EAI helps communities around the world drive sustainable and transformative change through participatory media, technology, and outreach. By designing solutions with communities, their programming is locally-owned and culturally resonant.

