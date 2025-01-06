Equal Access International
Donate to
Equal Access International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Equal Access International
Shop to support
Equal Access International
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Equal Access International
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Peacebuilding
Promotes peaceful conflict resolution and social cohesion in communities.
Countering Violent Extremism
Works to prevent and mitigate violent extremism through community-based initiatives.
Gender and Social Inclusion
Empowers women and marginalized groups by promoting gender equality and social inclusion.
Governance and Civic Engagement
Strengthens governance structures and promotes active civic participation.
About
Equal Access International
Founded in
2001
EIN
943402601
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
1001 CONNECTICUT AVE NW STE 205 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20036-5531 United States
Website
www.equalaccess.org
Phone
(202)-975-1318
Email address
About
EQUAL ACCESS INTERNATIONAL, est. 2001, fosters human development and authentic empowerment using universal human rights principles. EAI works in Africa and Asia, empowering women, preventing violence, and educating youth. Through participatory media, tech, and outreach, EAI drives sustainable change in challenging regions.
Mission
EAI helps communities around the world drive sustainable and transformative change through participatory media, technology, and outreach. By designing solutions with communities, their programming is locally-owned and culturally resonant.
Looking for other organizations in
District of Columbia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: