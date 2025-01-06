About

EQUAL ACCESS INTERNATIONAL, est. 2001, fosters human development and authentic empowerment using universal human rights principles. EAI works in Africa and Asia, empowering women, preventing violence, and educating youth. Through participatory media, tech, and outreach, EAI drives sustainable change in challenging regions.

Mission

EAI helps communities around the world drive sustainable and transformative change through participatory media, technology, and outreach. By designing solutions with communities, their programming is locally-owned and culturally resonant.