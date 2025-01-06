Escondido Art Association
Escondido Art Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Escondido Art Association
Escondido Art Association
Escondido Art Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Monthly Exhibitions
Showcasing local artists' work with themed art shows each month.
Gallery Receptions
Offering opportunities for artists and the public to connect and appreciate art.
Kids Drawing Class
Providing drawing classes for children to foster their artistic abilities.
Live Art Demos
Presenting live art demonstrations to educate and inspire art enthusiasts.
Escondido Art Association
1959
956100089
501(c)(3)
Arts & Culture
121 W GRAND AVE ESCONDIDO, California 92025-2601 United States
www.escondidoartassociation.com
(442)-317-0980
Escondido Art Association, established in 1959, celebrates creativity in Escondido. They host monthly exhibits, offer classes, and support local artists. Located at 121 W. Grand Ave, they foster a vibrant arts community.
Mission
Escondido Art Association fosters creativity and art appreciation in Escondido, California, providing a welcoming space for local artists to connect and share their work.
