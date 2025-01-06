Escondido Art Association

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Monthly Exhibitions

Showcasing local artists' work with themed art shows each month.

‍

Gallery Receptions

Offering opportunities for artists and the public to connect and appreciate art.

‍

Kids Drawing Class

Providing drawing classes for children to foster their artistic abilities.

‍

Live Art Demos

Presenting live art demonstrations to educate and inspire art enthusiasts.

‍