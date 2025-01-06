Eugene Christian Fellowship
Donate to
Eugene Christian Fellowship
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Eugene Christian Fellowship
Shop to support
Eugene Christian Fellowship
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Eugene Christian Fellowship
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and activities for children to learn and grow in their faith.
Youth Group
Offers a supportive community and engaging activities for teenagers to explore their faith.
About
Eugene Christian Fellowship
Founded in
1984
EIN
930812516
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
89780 N GAME FARM RD EUGENE, Oregon 97408-9449 United States
Website
www.ecf.org
Phone
(800)-697-2858
Email address
About
Eugene Christian Fellowship, now Mannahouse Eugene, was planted in 1982 by Mannahouse Church (formerly Bible Temple). Their mission is to live like Jesus and share His love, advancing Jesus' movement locally and globally. They set tables in neighborhoods and nations, fulfilling the Great Commission.
Mission
Eugene Christian Fellowship welcomes the Eugene community, offering a place to grow in faith and connect with others through shared fellowship and support.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: