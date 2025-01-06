Eunice-Louise Help Alliance
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Toy Giveaways
Providing toys to families in need through annual toy drives.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922385152
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1315 OAKFIELD DR UNIT 532 BRANDON, Florida 33509-7025 United States
Website
www.eunicelouisehelpalliance.com
Phone
(813)-304-5794
Email address
Mission
Our mission is to uplift and empower truly needy people by providing them with essential resources and support. Through our efforts, we aim to bridge the gap between families and necessary services, fostering stronger family support systems and promoting overall family stability.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: