Evelyn And Walter Haas Jr Fund
Donate to
Evelyn And Walter Haas Jr Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Evelyn And Walter Haas Jr Fund
Shop to support
Evelyn And Walter Haas Jr Fund
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Evelyn And Walter Haas Jr Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Immigrant Rights and Integration
Supports initiatives for immigrant equality and full engagement in society.
LGBT Equality
Works to advance equality and justice for the LGBTQ+ community.
Education Equity
Promotes equal access to quality education for all.
Nonprofit Leadership
Strengthens nonprofit leadership through various support programs.
About
Evelyn And Walter Haas Jr Fund
Founded in
1954
EIN
946068932
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
16TH FLOOR SAN FRANCISCO, California 94111-0000 United States
Website
www.haasjr.org
Phone
(415)-856-1400
Email address
-
About
The Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund, founded in 1954, advances equality and justice so every person can thrive and live life with dignity and hope. Inspired by the San Francisco Bay Area, the Fund confronts injustice with inclusion, respect, collaboration, and courage, striving to be a voice of hope and a force for positive change.
Mission
The Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund works to advance equality and justice so every person can thrive and live life with dignity and hope.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: