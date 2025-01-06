About

The Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund, founded in 1954, advances equality and justice so every person can thrive and live life with dignity and hope. Inspired by the San Francisco Bay Area, the Fund confronts injustice with inclusion, respect, collaboration, and courage, striving to be a voice of hope and a force for positive change.

Mission

The Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund works to advance equality and justice so every person can thrive and live life with dignity and hope.