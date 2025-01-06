Eweb Employees Federal Credit Union
Savings Accounts
Offers various savings options, including regular savings, holiday plus, money market accounts and IRAs, to help members achieve their financial goals.
Loan Services
Provides loans for various needs, such as vehicles, RVs, boats, homes, and education, including student loans through Sallie Mae.
Visa Cards
Offers Visa credit cards with various benefits and features.
Checking Accounts
Provides checking account services for convenient money management.
About
Eweb Employees Federal Credit Union
Founded in
0
EIN
930457251
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
388 PEARL ST STE A EUGENE, Oregon 97401-3142 United States
Website
www.myewebcu.org
Phone
(541)-484-5304
Email address
About
EWEB Employees Federal Credit Union, established in 1954, serves the financial needs of EWEB employees and their families. It was founded by 12 Eugene Water & Electric Board employees.
Mission
EWEB Employees Federal Credit Union offers financial services to support and empower EWEB employees in Eugene, Oregon, helping them achieve their financial goals with care.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
City
State
