Ezbo Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Free 2 Teach Support

Partners with Free 2 Teach by providing funding and resources to support teachers and provide free school supplies for students.

‍

Financial Literacy Education

Supports financial literacy education programs for underserved youth, empowering them to build brighter financial futures.

‍

Paper Chase 5K

Presents the Paper Chase 5K, an event that raises funds to support teachers and children with free school supplies through Free 2 Teach.

‍