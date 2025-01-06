Ezbo Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Free 2 Teach Support
Partners with Free 2 Teach by providing funding and resources to support teachers and provide free school supplies for students.
Financial Literacy Education
Supports financial literacy education programs for underserved youth, empowering them to build brighter financial futures.
Paper Chase 5K
Presents the Paper Chase 5K, an event that raises funds to support teachers and children with free school supplies through Free 2 Teach.
About
Ezbo Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
923527388
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
765 MARLAY LN SW POWDER SPGS, Georgia 30127-1054 United States
Website
ezbo.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
EZBO FOUNDATION INC is dedicated to uplifting the Powder Springs, Georgia community, offering support and resources to help neighbors thrive and grow together.
Looking for other organizations in
Georgia, United States
?
