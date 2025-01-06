Ezra And Buddies
Donate to
Ezra And Buddies
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Ezra And Buddies
Shop to support
Ezra And Buddies
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Ezra And Buddies
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
EZRA'S WAVES
A free water-safety and learn-to-swim program in memory of Ezra Jacob Rosario, promoting water safety and drowning prevention for all children.
About
Ezra And Buddies
Founded in
2023
EIN
923777775
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
4302 RIVERFRONT BLVD EVERETT, Washington 98203-7011 United States
Website
www.ezraandbuddies.org
Phone
(206)-816-4116
Email address
About
Ezra and Buddies, founded in 2023, focuses on raising awareness, education, and promotion of water-safety and drowning prevention for all children. They aim to provide awareness on water safety for children and parents through education and prevention measures.
Mission
EZRA AND BUDDIES brings people together in Everett, Washington, fostering community and friendship through local initiatives. Learn more at www.ezraandbuddies.org.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: