Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Elementary Program
Provides foundational education for elementary-aged students.
Middle School Program
Offers a comprehensive curriculum for middle school students.
High School Program
Prepares high school students for college with dual enrollment and Advanced Placement courses, including honors options in Geometry, Biology, and Chemistry.
About
Faith Christian School
Founded in
1983
EIN
942295270
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
PO BOX 1690 YUBA CITY, California 95992-1690 United States
Website
www.fcs-k12.org
Phone
(530)-674-3922
Email address
-
About
Faith Christian School, established in 1975 in Yuba City, CA, provides a Christ-centered education for students in grades TK-12. Their mission is to offer quality academics that reinforces Christian values learned at home and church, preparing students for college and life.
Mission
Faith Christian School provides a Christ-centered, Bible-based education, inspiring students to know God and pursue excellence in character and academics.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
