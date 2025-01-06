Faith Life Community Church
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Life Leadership College
Ministry school shaping students into strong leaders through biblical education and practical knowledge.
Guardian Academy
A program for students ages 11-18.
Faith Life Home Educators Co-op
Christian support ministry for home educators with classes, field trips, and service projects.
Founded in
1964
EIN
953204210
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
PO BOX 300 NIPOMO, California 93444-0300 United States
Website
www.faithlifenipomo.com
Phone
(805)-929-4475
Email address
-
About
Faith Life Community Church in Nipomo, CA, is a family-oriented church focused on serving individuals and families at every life stage. While specific programs are not detailed online, they offer a warm atmosphere and teaching from God's Word.
Mission
Our mission is very simple: to lead people to honor and glorify Jesus Christ. That means we're not about a building or some complicated religious system.
What $2,100 could fund instead: