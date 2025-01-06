Family Development Center
Events of
Shop to support
Family Development Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Perinatal Therapy
Specialized therapy supporting individuals and families through pregnancy, birth, and postpartum, addressing anxiety, depression, and trauma.
Individual Therapy
Providing therapy services to adults, adolescents, and children ages three and older to address underlying issues.
Couples and Family Therapy
Bringing families and couples together through communication-focused techniques.
Adolescent Therapy
Counseling designed to help teenagers navigate challenges and growing pains.
About
Family Development Center
Founded in
1984
EIN
930851068
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
300 JERRYS DR ROSEBURG, Oregon 97470-1132 United States
Website
www.fdcroseburg.org
Phone
(541)-673-4354
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1984, the Family Development Center in Roseburg, Oregon, focuses on nurturing resilient children, strengthening families, and preventing child abuse through therapeutic early childhood programs, counseling, and education. They offer support to families experiencing high stress.
Mission
Family Development Center prevents the cycle of abuse and neglect through early prevention and intervention services. They focus on building successful and resilient children, strengthening parents and preserving families.
What $2,100 could fund instead: