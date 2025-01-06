Family Resource Center Of Central Oregon
Family Resource Center Of Central Oregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Parent Classes
Classes for parents and caregivers in Central Oregon.
Parent Workshops
Workshops for parents and caregivers in Central Oregon.
Parent Action Groups
Action groups for parents in Central Oregon.
Home Visiting
In-home support and resources for families.
About
Family Resource Center Of Central Oregon
Founded in
1993
EIN
930990542
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2500 NE TWIN KNOLLS DRIVE 130 BEND, Oregon 97701-0000 United States
Website
frconline.org
Phone
(541)-389-5468
Email address
-
About
The Family Resource Center of Central Oregon, founded in 1993, supports parents and strengthens parent-child relationships to foster children's healthy development, love of learning, and lifelong wellbeing. They provide parenting education, resources, and information through classes, coaching, home visits, and support groups.
Mission
Foster children's healthy development, love of learning, and lifelong wellbeing through parent support and strengthened parent-child relationships.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: