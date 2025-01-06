Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Child Care Food Program (CACFP)

Provides reimbursements and resources to licensed child care homes for serving nutritious meals and snacks.

Child Care Referrals

Connects families with available child care options.

Subsidized Child Care

Coordinates enrollment and payments for federal and state programs to help eligible families pay for child care.

Parent Resources

Offers resources and support for parents, including workshops and a parent help center.

