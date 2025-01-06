Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin
Donate to
Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin
Shop to support
Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Child Care Food Program (CACFP)
Provides reimbursements and resources to licensed child care homes for serving nutritious meals and snacks.
Child Care Referrals
Connects families with available child care options.
Subsidized Child Care
Coordinates enrollment and payments for federal and state programs to help eligible families pay for child care.
Parent Resources
Offers resources and support for parents, including workshops and a parent help center.
About
Family Resource & Referral Center Of San Joaquin
Founded in
1969
EIN
941691503
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
3127 TRANSWORLD DR STE 100 STOCKTON, California 95206-5003 United States
Website
frcsj.org
Phone
(180)-052-61555
Email address
About
Family Resource & Referral Center of San Joaquin, serving the community since 1980, is committed to the health and well-being of children and their caregivers in San Joaquin County. They provide resources to parents and childcare providers, including advocacy, information, education, nutritional support, training, and childcare services, ensuring access to safe and stimulating care.
Mission
Serving the community since 1980, our mission is to provide resources to parents and childcare providers to encourage healthy growth for the children in their care.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: