Mentor Programme
Crisis Intervention
24/7 support for safety planning, crisis intervention, and referrals. Mobile Response Team offers on-site help at medical and police locations.
Legal Services
Free legal assistance for Alameda County survivors needing help with restraining orders, family law, housing, and Title IX proceedings.
Youth Programs
Programs for children and teens in Alameda County, including the Relationship Abuse Prevention (RAP) program to build healthy relationships.
Policy
Advocates for survivors and their families using an intersectional gender and race equity approach, focusing on areas like housing and criminal justice reform.
Founded in
1979
EIN
942527939
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
470 27TH ST OAKLAND, California 94612-2413 United States
Website
fvlc.org
Phone
(800)-947-8301
Email address
info [@] fvlc [dot] org
Family Violence Law Center helps diverse communities in Alameda County heal from domestic violence and sexual assault, advocating for justice and healthy relationships.
