Family Violence Law Center

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Crisis Intervention

24/7 support for safety planning, crisis intervention, and referrals. Mobile Response Team offers on-site help at medical and police locations.

‍

Legal Services

Free legal assistance for Alameda County survivors needing help with restraining orders, family law, housing, and Title IX proceedings.

‍

Youth Programs

Programs for children and teens in Alameda County, including the Relationship Abuse Prevention (RAP) program to build healthy relationships.

‍

Policy

Advocates for survivors and their families using an intersectional gender and race equity approach, focusing on areas like housing and criminal justice reform.

‍