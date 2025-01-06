Federal Education Association-Pacific
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Professional Learning Library
Access professional development resources including micro-credentials, webinars, and learning communities.
Micro-credentials and Blended Learning Courses
Develop skills and improve classroom practice with personalized, flexible, and performance-based courses.
Collaboration and Networking
Share best practices and connect with other educators through online discussion portals.
Webinars and Workshops
Develop skills and grow in your career through NEA's webinars and workshops.
About
Federal Education Association-Pacific
Founded in
1994
EIN
943102125
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
2 GANEY CT NOVATO, California 94949-7256 United States
Website
www.feaonline.org
Phone
(202)-822-7850
Email address
About
The Federal Education Association-Pacific, founded in 1994, advocates for educators' rights and quality education within the Department of Defense school system in the Pacific region. They represent teachers in employment and labor disputes, disseminate information, and strive to improve education for children in federal schools worldwide.
Mission
The Federal Education Association is a member-driven organization representing faculty and staff in the Department of Defense school system. FEA advocates for employee rights and for a quality learning environment.
{Similar 1}
