About

The Federal Education Association-Pacific, founded in 1994, advocates for educators' rights and quality education within the Department of Defense school system in the Pacific region. They represent teachers in employment and labor disputes, disseminate information, and strive to improve education for children in federal schools worldwide.

Mission

The Federal Education Association is a member-driven organization representing faculty and staff in the Department of Defense school system. FEA advocates for employee rights and for a quality learning environment.