Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Cemetery Services
Provides burial services and maintains the cemetery grounds, ensuring a peaceful resting place.
Cemetery Tours
Offers guided walking tours of the historic cemetery, sharing stories and history.
About
Ferndale Cemetery Assn
Founded in
2011
EIN
941056338
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(13)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 72 FERNDALE, California 95536-0072 United States
Website
ferndalecemetery.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Established in 1868, Ferndale Cemetery Assn (EIN 941056338) is a non-profit in Ferndale, CA. It is dedicated to the disposition of human remains and the maintenance of cemetery property, providing a historic and beautiful burial site.
Mission
Established in 1868, the Ferndale (California) Cemetery is one of the state's most beautiful and historic burial sites.
City
State
