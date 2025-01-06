Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund
Donate to
Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund
Shop to support
Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Giving Account
A donor-advised fund, the Giving Account provides a tax-smart way to support your favorite charities.
Corporate Giving Account
A donor-advised fund for companies, the Corporate Giving Account allows businesses to support charities with the resources that work for them.
Charitable Investment Advisor Program
Allows independent investment advisors to actively manage Fidelity Charitable assets contributed by their clients.
Charitable DonorFlex ProgramSM
Allows donors to recommend specific investments for assets in their Giving Account, offering flexibility in investment allocation.
About
Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund
Founded in
2024
EIN
934792247
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
-
Address
245 SUMMER STREET BOSTON, Massachusetts 02210-1133 United States
Website
www.fidelitycharitable.org
Phone
(800)-262-6039
Email address
-
About
Mission
Our mission is to grow the American tradition of philanthropy by providing programs that make charitable giving accessible, simple, and effective.
Looking for other organizations in
Massachusetts, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: