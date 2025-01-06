Fielding Graduate University

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Applied Media Psychology, MA

Applies psychology to the development, use, and effects of media in settings such as education.

‍

Infant, Child, and Family Mental Health and Development, MA

Supports clinically based and education-based professionals; emphasizes an integrated, interprofessional, multiple-system approach to developmental capacities.

‍

Organization Development & Leadership, MA

Focuses on developing leaders who can guide organizations through change and improve performance.

‍