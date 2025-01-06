Fielding Graduate University
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Applied Media Psychology, MA
Applies psychology to the development, use, and effects of media in settings such as education.
Infant, Child, and Family Mental Health and Development, MA
Supports clinically based and education-based professionals; emphasizes an integrated, interprofessional, multiple-system approach to developmental capacities.
Organization Development & Leadership, MA
Focuses on developing leaders who can guide organizations through change and improve performance.
Founded in
1974
EIN
952882724
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education - Schools & Academic Institutions - Universities And Colleges
Address
2020 DE LA VINA ST SANTA BARBARA, California 93105-3814 United States
Website
www.fielding.edu
Phone
(180)-034-01099
Email address
About
Founded in 1974 in Santa Barbara, CA, Fielding Graduate University provides interdisciplinary programs for scholar-practitioners. With a distributed learning model, Fielding offers PhD, EdD, and Master's degrees in psychology, education, and organizational leadership. The university educates leaders and teachers, preparing them for impact in various settings.
Mission
Fielding Graduate University offers advanced educational opportunities in Santa Barbara, empowering learners to grow and achieve their academic and professional goals.
