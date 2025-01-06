Firefighters First Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to Firefighters First Credit Union members and their dependents to support their educational goals.
Fire Family Strong Initiatives
Offers support for fire spouses & partners, premarital support, resilience conferences and couples retreats.
Founded in
1975
EIN
950949175
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 60890 LOS ANGELES, California 90060-0890 United States
Website
www.firefightersfirstcu.org
Phone
(800)-231-1626
Email address
-
About
Firefighters First Credit Union, est. 1935, provides premier financial services to firefighters and their families nationwide. They offer tailored financial tools to meet the unique needs of the Fire Family, ensuring they can enjoy life both at the station and at home.
Mission
FIREFIGHTERS FIRST CREDIT UNION serves the Los Angeles firefighter community, offering financial services that prioritize their unique needs and support their financial security.
