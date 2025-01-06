First Assembly Of God Of San Diego
First Assembly Of God Of San Diego
First Assembly Of God Of San Diego
First Assembly Of God Of San Diego
First Assembly Of God Of San Diego
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Women's Fellowship
A time for women to connect through fellowship, discipleship, and worship, building bonds and ministering to one another.
Men's Bible Study and Fellowship
Men meet for Bible study, fun activities, encouragement, and support.
About
First Assembly Of God Of San Diego
Founded in
1964
EIN
952142018
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
8404 PHYLLIS PL SAN DIEGO, California 92123-3856 United States
Website
www.cityviewsd.com
Phone
(858)-330-5510
Email address
About
FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD OF SAN DIEGO, now known as City View Church, is a community-focused church located in San Diego, CA at 8404 Phyllis Pl. Founded in 1964, they offer a welcoming space for individuals to explore and deepen their faith, with programs and services for all ages. They are committed to sharing God’s light and love in San Diego.
Mission
At City View we are dedicated to walking alongside others who are seeking to know God better. We're fellow travelers on this bus.
