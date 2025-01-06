About

FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD OF SAN DIEGO, now known as City View Church, is a community-focused church located in San Diego, CA at 8404 Phyllis Pl. Founded in 1964, they offer a welcoming space for individuals to explore and deepen their faith, with programs and services for all ages. They are committed to sharing God’s light and love in San Diego.

Mission

At City View we are dedicated to walking alongside others who are seeking to know God better. We're fellow travelers on this bus.