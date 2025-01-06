First Baptist Church Of Castro Valley
First Baptist Church Of Castro Valley
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
First Baptist Church Of Castro Valley
First Baptist Church Of Castro Valley
First Baptist Church Of Castro Valley
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides ministry opportunities for children.
Youth Ministry
Provides ministry opportunities for youth.
Young Adults Ministry
Provides ministry opportunities for young adults.
Women's Ministry
Provides ministry opportunities for women.
About
First Baptist Church Of Castro Valley
Founded in
2020
EIN
941347074
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
18550 REDWOOD RD CASTRO VALLEY, California 94546-2357 United States
Website
cvfirst.org
Phone
(510)-582-0515
Email address
About
First Baptist Church of Castro Valley, founded in 2020, is dedicated to loving God and inviting others to follow Jesus. They offer various services and ministries catering to the community. More information can be found on their website.
Mission
We desire to love God and invite others to follow Jesus.
City
State
