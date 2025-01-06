About

First Baptist Church of McMinnville, founded in 1955, is a creative, progressive, welcoming, and affirming American Baptist congregation. Their mission is to learn, love, serve, and seek justice and joy for all, striving to build God's inclusive kingdom. The church supports various local and global missions and offers programs for all ages.

Mission

We come together to learn, love, serve, and seek justice and joy for all. We're a creative, progressive, open and affirming American Baptist congregation.