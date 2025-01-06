First Baptist Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Wednesday Night Bible Study
A weekly Bible study session held on Wednesday evenings.
Kids Club
A program for children that seems to occur weekly.
Youth Group
A program for youth that meets weekly.
Ladies Bible Study
A Bible study group for women that meets weekly.
About
First Baptist Church
Founded in
1955
EIN
930390923
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
125 SE COWLS ST MCMINNVILLE, Oregon 97128-6005 United States
Website
fbcmac.org
Phone
(503)-472-7941
Email address
About
First Baptist Church of McMinnville, founded in 1955, is a creative, progressive, welcoming, and affirming American Baptist congregation. Their mission is to learn, love, serve, and seek justice and joy for all, striving to build God's inclusive kingdom. The church supports various local and global missions and offers programs for all ages.
Mission
We come together to learn, love, serve, and seek justice and joy for all. We're a creative, progressive, open and affirming American Baptist congregation.
