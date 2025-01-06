First Chinese Baptist Church Of Los Angeles
First Chinese Baptist Church Of Los Angeles
First Chinese Baptist Church Of Los Angeles
First Chinese Baptist Church Of Los Angeles
First Chinese Baptist Church Of Los Angeles
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Churchwide Ministries
Offers various ministries catering to different age groups and interests within the church community.
Missions
Focuses on supporting and participating in local and global missions.
Music Ministry
Provides opportunities for musical expression and worship.
Recreation
Organizes recreational activities for church members.
About
First Chinese Baptist Church Of Los Angeles
Founded in
1964
EIN
953352254
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
942 YALE ST LOS ANGELES, California 90012-1725 United States
Website
fcbc.org
Phone
(213)-687-0814
Email address
-
About
First Chinese Baptist Church of Los Angeles, founded in 1964, is a multigenerational, multilingual church located in Chinatown. The church is passionate about teaching the Bible and growing disciples, offering worship services, Bible studies, and training across ages and languages.
Mission
First Chinese Baptist Church of Los Angeles welcomes and supports the Chinese Baptist community in Los Angeles, fostering faith and connection at its Yale Street location.
